Paducah PD investigating theft of Kubota Track Loader

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public's help investigating a theft that occurred at a local business between Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1.

In his report, Det. Nathan Young said that an unknown suspect broke into a secured lot by cutting the metal chain link fence surrounding the property. Once inside, an orange Kubota Track Loader was stolen from the property. The track loader is reported to have the Model Number “SVL 75-2” written in silver on the side and a bucket attachment on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270/)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

