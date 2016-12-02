SEMO Food Bank aims to improve senior's diets - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Food Bank aims to improve senior's diets

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is launching a new program that aims to provide seniors with healthier food options and more education on staying healthy.

Tiffany Campbell, an administrative assistant with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, says a $218,000 grant from St Louis organization Missouri Foundation for Health, is funding a new food initiative.

Part of the grant is being used to finish building a new cooler the food bank will use to hold more than 100,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy.

"We have two coolers that are already filled with products from other programs so this cooler will definitely helps us serve more," Campbell said.

Another portion of the grant funding will provide seniors with free health screenings for diet-related diseases.

"Food insecurity has a major health implication and since a nutritious diet is a critical component, this helps balance out the illness and the diet at the same time," Campbell said.

With the help from county health departments, seniors who receive Food Bank assistance will be eligible for free exams on diet related diseases like diabetes.

The program is expected to help 1,500 seniors in the area.

With more options and better diet management. the SEMO Food Bank hopes to help seniors in need.

"There's a lot of families in Southeast Missouri that don't have that option so that's where we come in."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly