SEMO Food Bank aims to improve senior's diets

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is launching a new program that aims to provide seniors with healthier food options and more education on staying healthy.

Tiffany Campbell, an administrative assistant with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, says a $218,000 grant from St Louis organization Missouri Foundation for Health, is funding a new food initiative.

Part of the grant is being used to finish building a new cooler the food bank will use to hold more than 100,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy.

"We have two coolers that are already filled with products from other programs so this cooler will definitely helps us serve more," Campbell said.

Another portion of the grant funding will provide seniors with free health screenings for diet-related diseases.

"Food insecurity has a major health implication and since a nutritious diet is a critical component, this helps balance out the illness and the diet at the same time," Campbell said.

With the help from county health departments, seniors who receive Food Bank assistance will be eligible for free exams on diet related diseases like diabetes.

The program is expected to help 1,500 seniors in the area.

With more options and better diet management. the SEMO Food Bank hopes to help seniors in need.

"There's a lot of families in Southeast Missouri that don't have that option so that's where we come in."

