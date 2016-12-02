Murray State Racers return home to face Detroit Mercy

Murray State will Detroit Mercy on Saturday December 3 in Murray Kentucky.

The Racers are coming off a mid week loss to Southern Illinois in Carbondale.

MSU has been up and down this season and is looking to put together a few wins in a row.

Murray has only played one home game this season. That was a 91-54 win over Alabama A&M.

Despite just a 3-4 record, MSU has been in and could have won every game this season.

