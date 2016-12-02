Illinois State Troopers raise thousands for charity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois State Troopers raise thousands for charity

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Illinois State Police) (Source: Illinois State Police)
CARMI, IL (KFVS) -

The 15th annual Charity Auction at the Illinois State Police District 19 Headquarters raised more than $2,400.

According to Sergeant Mark Zimmerman, retired district 19 troopers, current staff, and local businesses and vendors donated various items that were auctioned off.

The donations will be given in $350 increments to charitable organizations in the seven counties district 19 serves.

The businesses and organizations that took part in the charity auction this year include:

  • Wooly Wash-Carmi
  • Southern Illinois Pool-Eldorado
  • Hoarders in Rehab-Eldorado
  • Harrisburg Veterinary Clinic-Harrisburg
  • S.I. Workwear-Harrisburg
  • Wilson's Door Company-Harrisburg
  • Saline County Circuit Clerk Randy Nyberg-Harrisburg
  • Gold Star DJ Show-Marion

