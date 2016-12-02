Illinois State Troopers raise thousands for charity

The 15th annual Charity Auction at the Illinois State Police District 19 Headquarters raised more than $2,400.

According to Sergeant Mark Zimmerman, retired district 19 troopers, current staff, and local businesses and vendors donated various items that were auctioned off.

The donations will be given in $350 increments to charitable organizations in the seven counties district 19 serves.

The businesses and organizations that took part in the charity auction this year include:

Wooly Wash-Carmi

Southern Illinois Pool-Eldorado

Hoarders in Rehab-Eldorado

Harrisburg Veterinary Clinic-Harrisburg

S.I. Workwear-Harrisburg

Wilson's Door Company-Harrisburg

Saline County Circuit Clerk Randy Nyberg-Harrisburg

Gold Star DJ Show-Marion

