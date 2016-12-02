Cattle causing traffic trouble along I-24 near McCracken-Marshall Co. line

Be on the look-out for loose cows if you drive Interstate 24 near the McCracken-Marshall County line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, several cows got loose near the 17 mile marker.

As of 3:30 p.m., volunteers and a KYTC employee were trying to coax them back through a fence.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as they try and get the cows back on their side of the fence.

