Special bell ringer brings smiles to Poplar Bluff

If you stopped by Walmart in Poplar Bluff on Friday, you might have noticed a unique bell ringer.

Employees from Briggs and Stratton took turns ringing the bell with a robot!

Mike Wawak sent us the video.

He said they enjoyed using the trainer robot to show support for the Salvation Army.

