SIU Carbondale highlights helping community

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Good things happen every day in Carbondale, and Southern Illinois University wants people to know about it.

SIU's College of Education and Human Services benefits the community in a variety of ways including, research, service and education.

Leaders from SIU want to showcase how their faculty is helping people in their community so they are offering EHS/Talks.  Organizers call it a showcase of the faculty and activities of the college.

It's set for Thursday, December 8 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Carbondale Community Arts located at 304 W. Walnut St.

Those attending can learn more about the Strong Survivors cancer rehabilitation program, earthquake hazards and education, how baseball players recognize certain pitches and the importance of second chances, among other topics.

If you're interested, call 618-453-7313 or email coehsdean@siu.edu.

