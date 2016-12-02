Public input sought for Tower Rock Natural Area - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Public input sought for Tower Rock Natural Area

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation is in the process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans, and is seeking public input on how the Tower Rock Natural Area is important to Missourians.  

The Tower Rock Natural Area management plan is open for public review in December. 

The MDC would like comments from recreational users, neighboring landowners, conservation groups, elects officials, government agencies, and other interested persons or groups. 

To make a comment on this area plan, go online to mdc.mo.gov/areaplans. 

"It's important that citizens have a chance to provide their input to their conservation areas," said Rocky Hayes, MDC's Southeast Region Forestry Supervisor. "We provide a service by managing these areas and we strive to develop quality habitat to promote wildlife health as well as outdoor opportunities for Missourians." 

