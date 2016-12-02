Winning comes easy for Cape Girardeau woman

For one Cape Girardeau woman, winning is something that comes easy.

Brynna Bockhorst, 18, stopped at a gas station in her hometown of Cape Giradeau before heading to work one day She purchased some Scratchers tickets and was excited when two were winners; $100 and $500.

But her day was about to get even better.

“I called my mom to come get the money I won to be safe,” Bockhorst said, explaining she works at a local convenience store.

When her mom arrived, Bockhorst asked her to use some of her earlier winnings to buy a “Winner Wonderland” Scratchers ticket.

Once her mom started scratching, she got too excited and told Bockhorst she couldn’t keep going.

“I had her give it to me so I could scan it,” Bockhorst said. “That’s when we both realized it was a $100,000 winner."

Bockhorst immediately called her boss, explained what had happened and asked if she could have the rest of the day off to drive to the St. Louis regional office to claim her winnings. While at the office, Bockhorst’s mom bought her own Scratchers ticket and won $100.

“We have been down on our luck this past year,” she said. “The last couple days have been so crazy!”

Bockhorst said she plans to put most of the money away, but there are two people she would like to help first.

“I want to put my little sister through college,” she said, “and send some to my pregnant sister in North Dakota. She is expecting the first boy in our family."

Bockhorst’s $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Amerimart, 865 N. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau.

