Mechanical issue closes Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is halting operation as of noon Friday, Dec 1 due a mechanical issue. It is expected to remain out of service for the remainder of the day as a mechanic is on site to make repairs.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operation click here. Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731)-693-0210.

