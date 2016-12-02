Mechanical issue closes Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is halting operation as of noon Friday, Dec 1 due a mechanical issue. It is expected to remain out of service for the remainder of the day as a mechanic is on site to make repairs.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operation click here. Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731)-693-0210.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.