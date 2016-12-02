Leaders at Southeast Missouri State offer unique holiday greetin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Leaders at Southeast Missouri State offer unique holiday greeting

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The deans of several colleges at Southeast Missouri State University want to make sure that you're in the holiday spirit!

So much so that they got together for a coordinated musical number.

The deans came up with ideas like singing a holiday tune, a reading of 'A Christmas Carol,' and one even suggested making a cat video because that would likely be popular on social media.

Instead, they danced!

If that doesn't make you feel merry and bright, I'm not sure what will!

