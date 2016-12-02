Leaders at Southeast Missouri State offer unique holiday greeting

The deans of several colleges at Southeast Missouri State University want to make sure that you're in the holiday spirit!

So much so that they got together for a coordinated musical number.

The deans came up with ideas like singing a holiday tune, a reading of 'A Christmas Carol,' and one even suggested making a cat video because that would likely be popular on social media.

Instead, they danced!

If that doesn't make you feel merry and bright, I'm not sure what will!

