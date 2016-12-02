Five hurt in Butler County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five hurt in Butler County crash

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Five people, all younger than age 21, were injured in a Thursday afternoon wreck on U.S. 67 at County Road 441, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report says all five were in a 2005 Pontiac G6 that pulled into the path of another vehicle. The driver is identified as a 16-year-old Poplar Bluff girl who went to the hospital with serious injures. 

Passengers in the vehicle ranged in age from seven to 17.  One of those passengers received serious injuries.  

The vehicle was totaled, as was the other vehicle involved in the crash.  The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

The crash report says the wreck occurred a mile and half north of Poplar Bluff. It does not say any citations were issued.

