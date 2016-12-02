Roads closed, detours in place for Carbondale's Lights Fantastic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roads closed, detours in place for Carbondale's Lights Fantastic Parade

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale's annual Lights Fantastic Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 and that parade will affect traffic in town.

The city published a map to help you navigate through town if you don't plan on watching the parade.

The roads that are closed from 5 until 8 p.m. include:

  • Illinois Ave. from Grand Ave. to Mill St.
  • Main St. from Wall St. to Illinois Ave.
  • Mill St. from Illinois Ave. to Wall St.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

There are lots of activities planned before the parade. They'll run from 4-6 p.m.

A chili supper will take place at the City Hall Civic Center. It costs $3.

Kids can write their letter to Santa at Carbondale Main Street, 121 S. Illinois Ave.

Santa's Reindeer will be on hand at the Town Square area. Ice skating is also available there.

According to Carbondale Main Street, shuttles will be available from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall beginning at 4 p.m.

