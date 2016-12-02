5 people in custody in connection to 2 Cape Girardeau shootings

Five people are now in custody in connection to two shootings in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, November 13.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the last person, Madison Hunt of Oak Ridge, was in custody as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.

She was wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery first degree and felony armed criminal action.

According to Cape Girardeau police, Lorenzo Flagg was arrested in Kennett on Dec. 6.

Another suspect, Christopher Hawkins, was arrested early on Monday, Dec. 5 during a traffic stop.

Hawkins, who is from Cape Girardeau, was wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery 1st degree, and 2 counts of felony armed criminal action.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., but wasn't reported until 7:30 a.m.

In that case, two men told investigators that they were going to visit a friend, Leslie Williams, at a home in the 1600 block of Independence.

The men reported that they noticed a man dressed in all black in the rear parking lot that they felt was suspicious.

That's when they said the man opened fire on their vehicle and one of them fired back.

Investigators soon learned that Williams was the target of a robbery just before shots rang out.

Court documents show that Ellen Wilfong, Madison Hunt, Christopher Hawkins, Lorenzo Flagg, and Jermonte Lawrence planned to rob Williams of his marijuana, but they were scared off when the car pulled up.

The two friends that were planning to visit Williams said they weren't aware of the drug transaction.

That night, at around 10:30 p.m., Williams and a friend, Logan Wright, agreed to meet Wilfong at Rhodes and Hardees on William Street so she could buy marijuana.

Williams told officers he had Wright deliver the marijuana to Wilfong's car and that's when Williams said three men approached the car and one of the men allegedly put a gun to Wright's side.

Court documents show that Williams said he was "in fear for Wright's life" and that's when he admitted to getting out of his car and began shooting at the men. He was shot in the hand while he was running from the scene.

Wilfong and her roommate, Hunt, who was in the front seat of the car, told officers that they worked with Lawrence, Hawkins and Flagg with the intention of robbing Williams of his marijuana.

Lawrence, of Cape Girardeau, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery 1st degree, and felony armed criminal action.

Wilfong, of Farmington, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery 1st degree, and felony armed criminal action.

Flagg, of Jackson, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery 1st degree, and felony armed criminal action.

Bond for Hawkins, Flagg, and Lawrence is set at $100,000.

A judge set bond for Wilfong and Hunt at $25,000.

