Caruthersville Humane Society starts Compassion Animal Program

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

The Caruthersville Humane Society no-kill shelter in Hayti is launching a new program called "Compassion Animals."

It's geared toward homebound, chronically ill, elderly and people who live alone with little social interaction.

Dogs and cats will be screened by experienced handlers for placement with people who can't normally afford to adopt an animal.

They hope to hand out flyers to home health agencies and others that help the homebound for referrals.

The shelter operates on donations and will be seeking funding for "Compassion Animals" after the first of the year.

Matching homeless animals with individuals who are lonely or in need will be a win-win-win for people, pets and the shelter.

