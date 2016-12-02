The Women’s Center receives warm donation in time for the holidays

A Carbondale bank branch is helping The Women’s Center this winter with donations that will make it easier for the shelter to pay the heating bills and serve meals.

The First Bank branch at 1500 W. Main St. in Carbondale has donated more than $300 worth of non-perishable grocery items to help stock the Center’s kitchen this holiday season and gave the organization $737 to help the shelter pay for heating costs.

The Women’s Center provides a safe and secure environment for women and their children in Southern Illinois.

If you would like to make a donation to The Women's Center click here.

