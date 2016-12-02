This week in country music: 1989 Garth Brooks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1989 Garth Brooks

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's turn back the clock and look at some country music headlines from 1989.

We were hearing lots of new artists on the radio 27 years ago.  Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson all had their debut singles in '89.

An artist who combined honky-tonk with western swing was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The career of Hank Thompson spanned 7 decades.

At the CMA awards, George Strait was named Entertainer of the Year.

And this week in '89, these were the songs atop Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.
At number five was Ronnie Milsap with  A Woman in Love. It was Milsap 's final number one hit as a solo artist.

Don Williams was at number four with I've Been Loved By the Best.

In the number three position was Shenandoah with one of the band's biggest hits.  Two Dozen Roses would go on to become Shenandoah 's 3rd number one single.

We mentioned Garth Brooks earlier.   This week in '89 he was parked in the number two spot with If Tomorrow Never Comes.  It would become his first chart topper and is considered one of his signature songs.

And in the top spot was It s Just A Matter Of Time by Randy Travis.  The song was originally recorded by Brooke Benton back in 1959.  Over the years, two other country artists, Sonny James and Glen Campbell, also had hits with the song. For Randy Travis, it was the tenth number one hit of his career.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly