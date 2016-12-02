This week in country music: 1989 Garth Brooks

Let's turn back the clock and look at some country music headlines from 1989.

We were hearing lots of new artists on the radio 27 years ago. Clint Black, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson all had their debut singles in '89.

An artist who combined honky-tonk with western swing was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The career of Hank Thompson spanned 7 decades.

At the CMA awards, George Strait was named Entertainer of the Year.

And this week in '89, these were the songs atop Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.

At number five was Ronnie Milsap with A Woman in Love. It was Milsap 's final number one hit as a solo artist.

Don Williams was at number four with I've Been Loved By the Best.

In the number three position was Shenandoah with one of the band's biggest hits. Two Dozen Roses would go on to become Shenandoah 's 3rd number one single.

We mentioned Garth Brooks earlier. This week in '89 he was parked in the number two spot with If Tomorrow Never Comes. It would become his first chart topper and is considered one of his signature songs.

And in the top spot was It s Just A Matter Of Time by Randy Travis. The song was originally recorded by Brooke Benton back in 1959. Over the years, two other country artists, Sonny James and Glen Campbell, also had hits with the song. For Randy Travis, it was the tenth number one hit of his career.

