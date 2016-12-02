December 5 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

December 5 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a Rock and Roll pioneer.

His hits include classics like Tutti Frutti, Good Golly Miss Molly, Long Tall Sally, Rip It Up, the list goes on and on. Richard Wayne Penniman better known as Little Richard is 84 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who has been a member of the groups Buffalo Springfield and Poco. But he's probably best known for his work with Kenny Loggins as one half of the duo Loggins and Messina.  Of course their big hit was You're Mama Don't Dance which they took to number one back in 1972. Jim Messina is 69 today.

He's a country singer whose hits include: Man to Man, Tough Little Boys and Nothing on But the Radio. Gary Allan is 49 today.

He's an actor who's best known of his role as Malcolm in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.  On the big screen he's starred in Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar. Frankie Muniz is 31 today.

She starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, Ghost Protocol. She's also had roles in Precious, Baggage Claim and Warcraft. Paula Patton is 41 today.

She had the role of Root in the CBS series Person of Interest.  She's also starred on several other TV series including Angel and Alias.  Amy Acker is 40 today.

