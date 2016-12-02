A closer look at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 12/2

It is December 2, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will wake up to a frosty Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s for most of us. It will stay cool for much of the day with mostly sunny skies, and Friday night/Date night will be chilly but dry and quiet. FIRST ALERT: Light rain moves in Saturday night with the possibility of a wet snowflake or two.

Making Headlines:

Shake, rattle and roll: There is a chance residents near Caruthersville, Missouri were woken by the ground shaking early Friday morning. According to the USGS, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the area around 4:16 a.m. The center of the quake was less than a mile south of Caruthersville.

Assessing damage: In Gatlinburg, the center of the devastation, residents and business owners get their first chance Friday to see whether their properties withstood the blaze that killed 11 people and damaged hundreds of homes and businesses. Officials there hope to open the city's main roads to the public by Wednesday.

Deterring crime: The Paducah Police Department installed a camera system at Kentucky Oaks Mall to help deter holiday crime. According to police, the camera will scan the parking lot, keeping an eye for anyone breaking into cars to steal items inside.

