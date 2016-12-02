DID YOU FEEL IT? M2.9 earthquake shakes near Caruthersville

There is a chance residents near Caruthersville, Missouri were woken by the ground shaking early Friday morning.

According to the USGS, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the area around 4:16 a.m.

The center of the quake was less than a mile south of Caruthersville.

An early morning earthquake rattled the area near Caruthersville. Did you feel it? @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/TyOh4iFwMl — Nichole Cartmell (@ncartmellKFVS) December 2, 2016

It had a depth of about 6.6 miles.

The USGS wants to know if you felt it.

CLICK HERE to report what you experienced.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.