Bridge improvements prompt public hearing opportunity in Stoddard County

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace a bridge on Route K over the Castor River.

That bridge is located about eight miles northeast of Puxico in Stoddard County.

Public bids are anticipated in May 2017,with construction to start as early as summer 2017.

While construction is underway, Route K will be closed to through traffic near the bridge construction area.

Anyone who would be affected by the project can request a public hearing to learn more about the proposed improvements.

Requests must be in writing and submitted to the District Engineer at P.O. Box 160, Sikeston, MO 63801, by January 6, 2017.

Maps, plans, and other information will be available for public inspection and copying at the Missouri Department of Transportation's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street, Sikeston, MO.

