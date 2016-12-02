Taxidermy class returning in January to RLC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Taxidermy class returning in January to RLC

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
REND LAKE, IL (KFVS) -

Start the new year off with some hands-on experience learning the art of taxidermy by preserving, mounting and displaying an animal skin, such as a bird, deer and other small animal.

The Rend Lake College class will begin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Participants will need to bring a thawed animal and a scalpel or sharp knife to the first session.

Instructor Fred Lawrence will help evaluate each individual project and additional costs for supplies may occur.

When registering for taxidermy, please specify the species you plan to mount and a project supply list will be mailed.

Fish are not recommended for this class.

Taxidermy will meet from 6 – 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 5-31 in the Advanced Technology Center, Room 151, on the Ina campus.

The cost of the class is $119, plus the cost of supplies.

To register or learn more about RLC’s Taxidermy class, contact RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714.

