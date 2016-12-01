Heartland scores for 12/1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores for 12/1

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
2016 Semo Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
Kennett 22 Saxony Lutheran 50
Cape Central  58 Poplar Bluff 66
Sikeston 46 Notre Dame 61
Dexter 46 Jackson 51
61st Oran Invitational Tournament - Boys Basketball
Richland 28 Bell City 64
Malden 64 Oran 48
Advance 75 Scott Co. Central 91

Blues beat the Lightning 5-4. 

Delta girls basketball beats East Prairie 37-27. 

