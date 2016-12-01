Pope Co., IL man holds donation drive to gather supplies for TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pope Co., IL man holds donation drive to gather supplies for TN wildfire victims

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
POPE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A one-day supply drive in Marion, IL netted 600 cases of water, and thousands of dollars in donations and toys, for those affected by the Gatlinburg wildfire.

Bryceson Page, who organized the drive, says it started small on Facebook and grew.

"I live in Pope County in the middle of the Shawnee National Forest, and it just made me think - what would happen if that caught on fire?  I want to pay it forward to people, and I hope they would do that for us if we had that problem," said Page.

The group heads to Tennessee on December 2 to deliver all those donations.

