5 minors injured in two-car crash in Butler Co., MO

Five children, ranging in age from 7 to 17, were injured on Thursday after a car crash in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old driver of one vehicle was traveling south on County Road 441 with 4 passengers at around 4:09 p.m.

A vehicle driven by Jeffery Willis, 43, of Poplar Bluff, was traveling north on US 67 when the 16-year-old drove into the path of him.

Both the 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were seriously injured; an 11-year-old passenger was moderately injured; both a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

