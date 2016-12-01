Southern Ill. groups distributing winter coats to children in need

A group of Southern Illinois organizations are coming together to make sure everyone has a coat to keep warm during the cold weather.

The WIBH Radio New Coats, New Hope Campaign aims to provide hundreds of children in Southern Illinois counties with brand new winter coats to stay warm.

The campaign is in its fifth year and organizers say they'll be helping more families than ever before.

So far they have raised nearly $3,500 and have been able to purchase about 175 coats.

The Anna Illinois radio station is working in part with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization, as well as three local child advocacy groups to get the coats to kids who need them most.

Children’s Medical & Mental Resource Network, Two Rivers Child Advocacy, and Head Start, all based in Anna, are taking part in the drive and assisting with distribution.

WIBH will continue to take monetary donations for coat purchases through Friday.

More information can be found on Facebook at WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign or by calling the radio station at 618-833-9424.

WIBH Radio will host two public distribution days for any children that need a coat.

Distributions will take place at Two Rivers Child Advocacy at 109 Denny Ln, Anna, IL 62906 on the following dates:

Thursday, Dec. 15 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.