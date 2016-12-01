Senior citizens invited to complimentary supper at SCC

Shawnee Community College will host Senior Citizens Day for those aged 60 and older.

Family and friends are welcome to the chili supper.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 with an SCC Saints basketball game to follow at 3 p.m.

Senior citizens will receive free admission to the game.

For more information, call Leslie Weldon at 618-634-3337.

