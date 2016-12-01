Jackson, MO man arrested, charged with burglary after being foun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO man arrested, charged with burglary after being found in garage

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Luke R. Trankle (Source: Jackson Police Department) Luke R. Trankle (Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Mo. man is now facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a home in Jackson.

On November 30 at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 2400 block Berkley Drive.

The homeowner reported that while inside his home, he saw a man attempting to enter his home from the garage.

Upon being contacted by the homeowner, the subject ran away.

The homeowner reported that the subject had been trying to take items from the garage and had also went through both vehicles.

Officers began searching the area and the Jackson Police K-9 Unit was deployed to help.

While checking the area, suspicious noises were heard coming from inside the garage of a home in the 2500 block of Bristol Drive.

The area was secured and the home's owner was contacted.

It was reported that no one was supposed to be in the home at the time and officers were granted permission to enter and search the home.

When they entered, they found Luke R. Trankle, 26, of Jackson.

Trankle surrendered to the K-9 Unit officers after being warned the K-9 would be deployed if he didn't surrender. Trankle was then taken into custody.

Items from both homes were found in a backpack that had been in Trankle’s possession.

Trankle was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two counts of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor stealing.

His bond was set at $25,000.  

