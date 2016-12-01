2 men injured in two-car crash in Williamson Co., IL

Two men were injured on Thursday in a car accident in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to ISP, William Dozier, 45, of Carterville, Ill. was traveling north on Samuel Road, attempting to cross Route 13.

Dozier traveled through the Route 13 eastbound lanes of traffic and had stopped in the crossover, yielding to the westbound traffic.

A car driven by Keith Pike, 67, of Herrin, Ill., was traveling east on Route 13 in the left lane and struck the rear end of Dozier's vehicle.

After the impact, Pike's vehicle traveled through the grass median and came to a rest in the westbound lane of traffic.

Pike's car sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Dozier sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. Pike was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The left lane of Route 13 westbound at Samuel Road was closed for approximately one hour during the investigation.

