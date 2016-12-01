Cardinals trade pitcher Jaime Garcia to Atlanta Braves for 3 pro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals trade pitcher Jaime Garcia to Atlanta Braves for 3 prospects

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday afternoon that they have completed a four-player trade with the Atlanta Braves, acquiring three prospects from the Braves in exchange for lefthanded pitcher Jaime Garcia.

The Cardinals added right-handed pitchers John Gant and Chris Ellis and second baseman Luke Dykstra in the deal.

Gant, 24, debuted with Atlanta this past season and went 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA in 20 games (7 starts) at the Major League level, striking out 49 batters in his 50.0 innings pitched. The 6-3, 200-pound Gant, who was drafted by the New York Mets in 2011, also made 12 appearances (10 starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2016, going 3-3 with a 4.18 ERA.

Ellis, 24, combined for 28 starts between Gwinnett and the Mississippi Braves of the Southern League (AA) in 2016. The Southern League All-Star was 12-9 with a 4.49 ERA between the two Braves affiliates, making 15 starts for Gwinnett and 13 for Mississippi. The 6-5, 220-pound Ellis was a 3rd round draft choice of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2014.

Dykstra, the son of former Major League All-Star Lenny Dykstra, was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2016 while batting .304 in 81 games for Rome (A). The right-handed hitting Dykstra, 21, was a 7th round draft selection by Atlanta in 2014 out of Westlake (Calif.) High School.

Jaime Garcia, 30, and a member of the Cardinals organization since 2005 when he was drafted in the 22nd round, has compiled a career mark of 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in 158 games pitched. He was a member of the Cardinals 2011 World Championship team.

