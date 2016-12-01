AAA survey: Drivers unsure of auto repair services, still able t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AAA survey: Drivers unsure of auto repair services, still able to find trustworthy mechanics

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
A new survey from AAA shows 76 percent of people believe car repair shops recommend unnecessary services, and 73 percent believe mechanics overcharge for work. 

But there's good news - people responding to the survey also say they were able to find a mechanic they do trust. 

So how do you find a mechanic you can trust?

"I have three little kids and we have to go here, there and everywhere," customer Amber Hubbs said.

She called five repair shops today before she found one that had the tires she needed.

"I woke up and had a big old softball-sized ball in my tire," Hubbs said.

Hubbs said she's been to this plaza tire before and she has had a good experience.

"They're not pushy, most places you go they're real pushy," she said.

It can be intimidating for a lot of us when it comes to car repairs, and one auto shop manager we spoke with says word of mouth goes a long way.

"You always have you're one person you want that you want to come in and talk to, you know... If I'm out in the shop working, the guys will come out and get me because they want to talk to me, because they've dealt with the vehicle over the years. I know their car and I know what they're going to need," Manager at Plaza Tire Kenny Penrod said.

He said there are some ways to find a good repair shop you can trust.

"Good things to look for is how long they've been in business... Always check with your neighbors and friends. They're usually pretty up to date on who's good in town and who's not. There's always the word of mouth and just go by and have them do something little for you,"  Penrod said.

