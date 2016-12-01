Paducah PD installs cameras at mall to deter holiday crime

The Paducah Police Department installed a camera system at Kentucky Oaks Mall to help deter holiday crime.

According to police, the camera will scan the parking lot, keeping an eye for anyone breaking into cars to steal items inside.

Holiday shoppers are reminded to be watchful and of their surroundings when walking through any parking lot.

Police say not to leave bags or packages, cell phones, computers or other items in plain view. To lock them in your trunk.

