Third-party apps leading to security risks, information hacking - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Third-party apps leading to security risks, information hacking in Android smartphones

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you're an Android user, you may want put down your phone.

Tech experts say someone hacked million of  Google-operated phones using apps you may have on your smartphone right now.

"That's the way of the future, people just trying to get into your information," said Ryan Frenz, owner of Velocity Electronics in Cape Girardeau.

He explained to Heartland News why hackers target Google and Android phones.

"The iPhone is very particular what apps they will allow in the App Store," he said. "'In some cases on Android phones, you can install third party apps that are not necessarily certified - and that's unfortunately how they're getting on there."

On Wednesday, Check Point, a cyber security firm, found hackers gained access to more than one million Android phones.

The firm found third party apps like Stopwatch, Perfect Cleaner and Wifi Enhancer were among the top apps used to steal your information.

Google is wasting no time addressing the problem, already blocking more 100,000 apps and removing suspicious ones from its app store.

"You can tell if your device has been hacked by going to Checkpoint.com and they have an article there where you'll be able to input your information to be able to see if your account has been compromised," Frenz said.

And here's some other tips Frenz has for all smart phone users:

  • Change your passwords – it's the number one go-to solution and the easiest precaution you can take to protect your information.
  • Watch the apps you download – If you find an app free that normally cost in your phone's app store, more than likely there are hackers waiting to get in your phone.
  • Update your phone – Frenz said many people choose to hold off on updates, but you may be holding onto a world of trouble.

"You'd rather have something not work for a little while than to have your identity stolen," Frenz said.

Click here to view the full list of apps involved in the hack.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly