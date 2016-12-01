Sounds of the Season concert in Cape Girardeau

The Sounds of the Season concert will be held at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 4.

The concert will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and are available online by clicking here or at the Southeast Foundation Office at 1849 Broadway.

Watch the video from Southeast Health below to see where the money raised by the concert goes.

If you miss the concert, you can catch it here:

On KFVS

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10:35 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

On WQWQ

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.

