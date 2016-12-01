IN CUSTODY: Brother arrested after elderly sister found dead in Eddyville, KY home

Police have located a man wanted for questioning in regards to the death of his elderly sister in Eddyville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say Arthur Long, 66, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken into custody early Monday morning after a vehicle pursuit near Cookeville, Tennessee in Putnam County. Long was still driving the stolen metallic gray 2007 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to his sister, Nancy P. Minor, 68, of Eddyville, Kentucky.

Long is being held in Tennessee on local charges and will be extradited back to Kentucky in reference to a Kentucky State Police warrant for theft by unlawful taking (auto) under $10,000.

Long is also wanted for questioning in the death investigation of Nancy P. Minor.

On November 30 at around 3:50 p.m., the Eddyville Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Woodrow Street in Eddyville, Ky. for a welfare check.

During the welfare check units found an elderly woman unresponsive in the home.

Kentucky State Police detectives responded to the scene along with the Lyon County Coroner.

Units identified the victim as Nancy P. Minor, 68 of Eddyville.

Minor had sustained multiple blunt force injuries. She was pronounced dead by the Lyon County Coroner.

Minor’s vehicle, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, KY License Plate 873 ELG, was also missing from the scene.

KSP obtained a warrant for Long for the charge of theft by unlawful taking – auto under $10,000.

Long was also wanted for questioning concerning a homicide investigation.

