Federal search warrant leads to meth bust in Steele

The search of a home on Liberty Street in Steele leads to the seizure of methamphetamine and a firearm.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers from his department along with agents with the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Wardell Police Department's K-9 unit worked together to execute a federal search warrant on Dec. 1.

Arrests connected to the case are expected.

