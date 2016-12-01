Fulton Co., KY sheriff's office mourns loss of K-9 officer

Cookie served with the FCSO for 8 years. (Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is morning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 officer Cookie passed away on Dec. 1.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Cookie began her career with the sheriff's office in 2008 when she was 18 months old.

The German Shepherd was the first K-9 officer for Fulton County.

Cookie is credited with contributing to numerous significant drug finds and arrests in Fulton County and the surrounding area.

We're told that she was an excellent working dog and also a loving member of the Atwill family.

Thank you for your service, Cookie.

