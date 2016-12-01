Crews to install safety surface, other improvements to Paducah R - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews to install safety surface, other improvements to Paducah Rotary Park

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
The Paducah Rotary Playground will be closed to the public until further notice for numerous improvements.

First and foremost, city crews will be removing the temporary mulch surface to prepare the playground for a rubberized safety surface that will be installed by the contractor.  

In addition to the playground safety surface, the park is also scheduled for grading, drainage, irrigation of the great lawn in the center of the park, the 1/3 mile walking trail, lighting, an expansion of the Community Garden, and a fitness area. 

Currently, the Health Park consists of the Community Garden, the Paducah Rotary Playground, and an open lot in the center. 

Future elements for the park after this construction phase include restrooms, a spray pad, and an outdoor performance area. 

Earlier this month, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a $619,169.36 contract with Wilkins Construction Company for construction of the first phase of the Health Park.

The first phase of the Health Park project will take approximately six months to complete

A groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Health Park will be Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and Madison Streets. 

For this park, the City of Paducah has partnered with United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Lourdes Hospital, Baptist Health, Rotary Club of Paducah, Purchase District Health Department, Healthy Paducah Chapter of the Purchase Connections for Health Coalition, Paducah Independent Schools, and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. 

The City has received grants and donations totaling more than $668,000. 

Donations have been provided by Baptist Health and Lourdes Hospital.

The following three agencies provided grant funds:  Land & Water Conservation Fund, Recreational Trails, and Investing in Kentucky’s Future grant through the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The playground, which was constructed by Rotary members and volunteers this past summer, is located in the Health Park at 421 North 13th Street in the historic Fountain Avenue Neighborhood.

