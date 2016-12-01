Health Care Scholarship available in Jefferson County

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and the NAACP of Jefferson County will award a $2,500 scholarship to a student from a diverse background that plans to complete a degree in a health care related field.

The 70 year partnership of the two organizations along with the projected shortfall of individuals to fill health care jobs led to the creation of the scholarship and its first recipient on Martin Luther King Day, 2012.

U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration project a national shortage of more than a million nurses and around 55,000 doctors by the year 2020.

“SSM Health is committed to our community and encourages individual development,” states Brenda Alexander, regional SSM Health Vice President of Human Resources. “I am excited to provide this opportunity and look forward to January 2017 when we both celebrate the birthday of one of this country’s great pioneers, Martin Luther King, and present a scholarship to an individual who models his beliefs and seeks to pursue a career in health care.”

“Both SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and the NAACP of Jefferson County believe that diversity creates stronger more productive communities and organizations,” explained Rev. Erie Patton, NAACP Jefferson County President, “together we are furthering this relationship and building a partnership to increase community awareness regarding careers in the health care field.”

If you are from Jefferson County and are currently enrolled in a health care related degree program or plan to begin your degree in a health related program in the fall of 2017 you are eligible to apply for the scholarship by completing a Scholarship Program Application available at ssmhealthillinois.com or or you can pick up an application at the Human Resources office, Ground Floor of the Medical Office Plaza at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Applications should be returned to: Brenda Alexander, System Vice President, Human Resources, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Way, Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Application must be returned no later than Thursday, December 31, 2016. Award recipient will be notified the week of January 9, 2017, and be recognized at the annual NAACP Martin Luther King dinner on Monday, January 16, 2017.

For more information regarding this scholarship or the application process call 618-899-1043.

