This week in music: 1988 Chicago

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for this week in 1988.

If you were cruising around with your friends 28 years ago, these were likely some of the songs you would have been listening to on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had U2 at number five with Desire. While it peaked at number three here in the U.S., it topped the charts in Great Britain and believe it or not became the Irish band's first number one single in that country.

Duran Duran was at number four with I Don't Want Your Love. It was the lead single from the band's album Big Thing.

At number three was the British band Breathe with How Can I Fall? It was the group's second and final top ten hit.

At number two was a band with a little more staying power. Chicago had been around since the early 1970's and was still churning out hits. The power ballad Look Away would go on to become the group's third and final number one hit. By the way, the song was originally offered to Cheap Trick but they turned it down.

And in the top spot this week in '88 was Will To Power with Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley. The song combines elements from 1970's songs by Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd. While neither of those songs even reached the top ten, Will To Power combined them and took their version all the way to number one.

