December 2 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to music.

She's a singer whose career began on the 1990's updated version of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club.  In 1998 she became a superstar with her album Baby One More Time.  Her hits include: Oops! I Did It Again, Toxic, Womanizer, Hold It Against Me and many many more.  Britney Spears is 35 today.

She's Grammy Award winning  singer-songwriter from Canada who's known for such hits as I'm Like a Bird, Promiscuous and Say It Right. Nell Furtado is 38 today.

She a country singer and actress who played Alex on the TV series One Tree Hill.  On the music charts, she's had two top ten country singles, Why Ya Wanna and I Got the Boy. Jana Kramer is 33 today.

She's an actress who's movies include: Shanghai Noon, Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2. Currently she has the role of Joan Watson on the CBS crime drama Elementary.  Lucy Liu is 48 today.

He's the current quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.  He led the Pack to a victory in Super Bowl 45. Two time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is 33 today.

