A closer look at what is making headlines on the Breakfast Show 12/1

It is Thursday, December 1, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get the gloves and scarf before you head out this morning, the Heartland is waking to a cool day. As you head out the door, temps will be in the 30s. By lunchtime we’ll have warmed up to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. Expect this same cool, dry pattern for a few more days, but FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks like it could get messy with rain or even some snow!

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

On lockdown: Dozen police held positions around a house early Thursday where a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tacoma police officer hours earlier was believed still barricaded inside. The officer was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon.

Missing child: Police have found for an 18-month-old girl they believed was kidnapped by her non-custodial father. Wednesday, an Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Kenadie Lipsey. Police canceled the advisory this morning after she was found and returned safely to her mother.

Recovery begins: After nearly 24 hours of drenching rain helped quench a series of devastating wildfires in eastern Tennessee, local officials turned to cleanup and recovery efforts even as they battled their own personal crises. Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner said discussions were under way about re-opening the resort city as early as Friday.

Consumer alert: You may more at risk for identity theft and fraud if you live in Missouri or Illinois. According to a new survey by WalletHub, Illinois ranks as the 6th most vulnerable state in the country and Missouri comes in at 9. Nichole Cartmell takes a closer look at how to protect yourself on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.