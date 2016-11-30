Endangered Person Advisory canceled after 18-month-old girl found safe

The St Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-month-old girl from St. Louis, Missouri.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1002 Adworth Dr, St Louis after Kenadie Lipsey could not be found.

KMOV reports police canceled the advisory on Thursday after the child was found safe and returned to her mother.

Kendall Lipsey, 26, is believed to have kidnapped the child.

Kendall Lipsey is Kenadie’s non-custodial father. There is a temporary order of protection in place against him on the child’s behalf. Lipsey reportedly told the mother she would never see the child again when he left with her.

