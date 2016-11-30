Open recruitment: Calling all roller derby enthusiasts

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees, and non-skating officials to fill the roster for the upcoming 2017 season.

An open recruitment information event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on December 5 at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape.

The event is free with no obligation to join and no skating or athletic experience is required.

CGRD is a flat track roller derby league for men and women ages 18 and up.

The club offers a training period during which new members learn basic skating techniques before joining veteran skaters on the track.

Adults interested in skating should bring a "boil-and-bite" mouth guard.

Limited loaner gear is available but those who already own skates are encouraged to bring them.

CGRD can be reached at info@CapeGirardeauRollerDerby.com or on Facebook under Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.

