Paducah park closed 12/1 for improvement project

The Paducah Park will close on Thursday, December 1 as work begins on a massive project to create a safer and healthier outdoor experience in the city's historic Fountain Avenue neighborhood.

The Rotary Playground will get a rubberized safety surface as part of the more than $600,000 Health Park project.

Workers will also improve the walking trail and lighting, along with expanding the community garden and fitness area.

This phase of the Health Park is expected to take six months to complete.

