18 veterans participate in Wounded Warrior hunt in southern IL

Wounded warriors were treated to a few days of basketball and duck hunting in southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 30.

Eighteen wounded combat soldiers took part in the Wounded Warrior event over the last two days.

On Wednesday, they were able to get out early and hunt waterfowl at the Grassy Lake Hunt Club.

The veterans are from as far away as Louisiana.

By the afternoon, the veterans had taken a little less than a dozen birds, but one hunter said that's not really what the event is about.

"Hunting is hunting, we've all been hunters before and you know sometimes you're going to mop up, sometimes it's going to be slow, so what, just being out there, having the fellowship, getting away from everything else and doing it in the company of people that are your brothers, brothers in arms, is priceless," Greg Faulk, a wounded combat veteran, said.

The Warriors were honored at the Southern Illinois University basketball game on Tuesday night.

This is the eighth year for the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.