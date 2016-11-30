Chaffee couple arrested after child abuse investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chaffee couple arrested after child abuse investigation

(Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Chaffee couple faces charges after someone reported a case of possible child abuse.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The children told investigators that Autumn Witcher, 32, hit both of them in the face.

One of the kids told investigators she fell and hurt her rib cage area as a result.

Deputies said both kids had bruising to their faces.

Neither Autumn Witcher nor Joshua Witcher, 32, provided medical attention to either child, according to the sheriff's office.

Autumn Witcher faces felony charges of abuse of a child and domestic assault 2nd degree and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Joshua Witcher faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

They're both being held at the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond.

