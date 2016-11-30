Search warrant leads to Sikeston man's arrest on drug charges

A Sikeston man faces drug charges after a search warrant served on his home on Tuesday, November 29 turned up methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Darin K. Newton for possession of meth and pot with intent to distribute.

Authorities say a search of Newton's home at 124 Holmes Drive in Sikeston turned up more than 2 pounds of marijuana and 5 grams of meth, along with items used in the sale and use of the drugs.

Newton's arrest comes following an investigation involving Sikeston Narcotic Officers assisted by the DEA, SEMO Drug Task Force and US Postal Inspectors.

Newton's being held on $75,000 bond.

