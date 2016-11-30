Search warrant leads to Sikeston man's arrest on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Search warrant leads to Sikeston man's arrest on drug charges

Written by Kathy Sweeney, Anchor
Darin K. Newton (courtesy: Sikeston DPS) Darin K. Newton (courtesy: Sikeston DPS)
Drugs allegedly found in Newton's home (courtesy: Sikeston DPS) Drugs allegedly found in Newton's home (courtesy: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man faces drug charges after a search warrant served on his home on Tuesday, November 29 turned up methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Darin K. Newton for possession of meth and pot with intent to distribute.

Authorities say a search of Newton's home at 124 Holmes Drive in Sikeston turned up more than 2 pounds of marijuana and 5 grams of meth, along with items used in the sale and use of the drugs.

Newton's arrest comes following an investigation involving Sikeston Narcotic Officers assisted by the DEA, SEMO Drug Task Force and US Postal Inspectors.

Newton's being held on $75,000 bond.

    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William "Tom" Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

