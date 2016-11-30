KSP arrests Boyle Co., KY man with child sexual exploitation cri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP arrests Boyle Co., KY man with child sexual exploitation crimes

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A Boyle County, Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

On November 29, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Gene P. Pendygraft, 44, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at the residence in Junction City on November 29.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Pendygraft is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, nine counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

He was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.

