Southeast's College of Education programs to expand in Poplar Bluff

Beginning in fall 2017, the Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University will offer bachelor’s degrees educational opportunities at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The expansion allows aspiring teachers in the local area an option to obtain their bachelor’s degree in elementary education, early childhood education and exceptional child education, said Dr. Julie Ray, chair of the department.

“We are excited to provide more services and programs to aspiring teachers in the Poplar Bluff and surrounding areas,” she said.

The partnership with Three Rivers allows students to complete their freshman and sophomore level courses at Three Rivers. Once students earn an associate degree at Three Rivers, they can complete their bachelor’s degree from Southeast at the Poplar Bluff campus.

“Students will have the option of choosing Southeast while getting their course work complete in Poplar Bluff,” she said. “This makes the ability to become a teacher from an accredited university more accessible for those students in that area.”

The University’s College of Education is accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), and the programs are recognized by the Association of Childhood Education International (ACEI), National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC).

Elementary education degree students receive certification to teach grades 1-6. The program also offers the opportunity to add on a middle school certification, grades 5-9, in one subject area of language arts, math, science or social studies.

Early childhood degree students receive certification to teach ages birth -3rd grade. The program also offers the opportunity to add on an elementary education certification, grades 1-6, with graduating students certified in both early childhood and elementary education.

Exception child degree students receive certification to teach students with exceptional learning needs in grades kindergarten-12. Similar to the early childhood degree, this program also offers the opportunity to add on an elementary education certification, grades 1-6, with students earning both certifications upon graduation.

Southeast provides future educators the tools to learn to use and integrate instructional technology with its EDvolution® One-to-One initiative. With this program, all education majors use an iPad in their course work and field experiences and graduate with the skills needed to teach in a 21st century classroom.

Having Southeast in Poplar Bluff also will allow local students to complete their required field-work experiences in the area they live, work and attend school, said Ray.

Southeast currently has a full-time advisor, Pauletta Burns, at Three Rivers’ campus to help students transition from the community college. Southeast faculty will provide traditional on-site instruction and innovative extended learning systems such as ITV and web courses.

The expanded programs also offer more options for students to complete their coursework and fieldwork during the day as opposed to night classes, said Ray.

Students interested in applying should visit http://www.semo.edu/poplarbluff/index.html.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.